 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lendi inter-State project issues with Maharashtra would be settled: Uttam

The success of the Karnataka and Maharashtra governments has shaken the BJP that is spreading falsehoods, says Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Published - November 16, 2024 10:24 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the election campaign meeting in Mukhed Assembly constituency on Friday.

Telangana Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the election campaign meeting in Mukhed Assembly constituency on Friday.

Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy announced that the Lendi inter-State irrigation project between Maharashtra and Telangana would be taken up after the Assembly elections.

Maharashtra urged to speed up Lendi project works

“We will resolve all pending issues with Maharashtra and take up this crucial project to benefit farmers in both States,” he assured while speaking at an election campaign meeting in Mukhed Assembly constituency on Friday (November 15, 2024). Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also spoke at the meeting explained how the Karnataka and Telangana governments were implementing the welfare schemes and how the success of the Karnataka and Maharashtra governments has shaken the BJP that is spreading falsehoods.

Also Read: Lendi project remains in a limbo

Both the leaders vowed that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) would implement similar schemes if the alliance was voted to power in Maharashtra. Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy, who is also the AICC Senior Observer for Maharashtra’s Marathwada region, highlighted the Congress’s welfare model and its success in other states as a roadmap for Maharashtra’s future.

Uttam Kumar Reddy predicted a sweeping victory for the MVA alliance, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT faction), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), in the ongoing Assembly elections, expecting the alliance to secure over 200 seats. He noted the coalition’s success in the Lok Sabha elections, where it won 31 of Maharashtra’s 48 seats, as a testament to its popularity and public trust.

Published - November 16, 2024 10:24 am IST

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.