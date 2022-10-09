Legendary Adivasi warrior Kumram Bheem remembered

Adivasi artistes performing at the 82nd martyrdom anniversary ceremony of the legendary Adivasi warrior Kumram Bheem at the historic Jodeghat village in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Invoking the legacy of legendary Adivasi martyr Kumram Bheem, Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy said the State government is striving to uplift Adivasis by implementing concrete measures for their welfare and cherish the memories of the unrivalled valour of the Adivasi warrior.

He was speaking at a public meeting held to mark the 82nd martyrdom anniversary of Kumram Bheem at the historic Jodeghat in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district on Sunday.

Earlier, the minister paid floral tributes to the statue of Kumram Bheem in commemoration of the brave Adivasi leader, who attained martyrdom while fighting the then Nizam regime’s armed forces during 1940.

Addressing a huge gathering of Adivasis on the occasion, Mr Reddy said the State government has set up a museum, installed a statue, constructed an Ashram school and laid a road to Jodeghat at an estimated cost of ₹ 25 crore soon after the formation of Telangana as a mark of respect to the legendary Adivasi warrior.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad district was carved out of the erstwhile composite Adilabad district and a statue of Kumaram Bheem was installed on the Tank Bund in Hyderabad in honour of the great Adivasi leader, he recalled.

The State government has recently issued a GO increasing the reservation for STs from 6% to 10%, expedited efforts to resolve the issues pertaining to Podu lands, he said, adding that spacious Adivasi and Banjara Bhavans, built at a cost of ₹ 55 crore in Hyderabad, were recently inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the State capital.

Responding to the representations made by some of the Adivasi leaders, he said a high-level meeting will soon be held to finalise the proposals for construction of check dams in the tribal majority district to improve irrigation facilities in tribal areas.

Earlier, some representatives of various Adivasi organisations expressed their concern over the “tardy” implementation of the Giri Vikasam scheme meant for development of farm lands of small and medium tribal farmers and sought urgent measures to ensure effective implementation of the two-bedroom housing scheme, development of roads and required facilities in the tribal region.

Asifabad MLA Athram Sakku, Adilabad Collector Sikta Patnaik, Asifabad Collector Rahul Raj, ITDA, Utnoor, Project Officer K Varun Reddy, Kumram Bheem grandson Sone Rao, and others were present.

Adivasi artistes highlighted the glorious Dandari, Gussadi and other age-old tribal traditions with their scintillating performance on the occasion.