Legal tech firm ramps up service, to hire more

HYDERABAD

20 October 2021 22:57 IST

‘Leegality’ serves over 1,000 businesses across the country

Document execution platform Leegality has completed its integration with National eGovernance Services Ltd (NeSL) to provide a unified digital debt documentation stack for lending institutions in the country.

Consequently, it will offer banks and non-banking finance companies a one-stop integration that gives them access to entire NeSL Digital Document Execution (DDE) and information utility service ecosystem. From a secure information repository for borrower information to the country’s first 100% digital eStamp service, NeSL offers a bouquet of services, Leegality said in a release on Wednesday.

Leegality, which serves over 1,000 businesses across the country, including some leading names in BFSI space and fintechs, plans to double its headcount to 100 by December. A leading micro-finance firm, POS solutions provider as well as angel investment platform Hyderabad Angels are among its customers in Hyderabad, it said.

NeSL’s DDE is an encrypted platform enabling paperless execution and storage of financial contracts and information. The DDE and IU platform has potential to set the stage for a path-breaking transformation of entire debt and insolvency ecosystem in the country, it said.