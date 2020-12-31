Legal hurdle to bund cleared

The High Court has cleared the obstacles for construction of Mallannasagar bund, which has been facing hurdles in the form of court cases. Several land oustees of different villages approached the High Court seeking justice stating that total compensations were not yet paid to them.

Even on Wednesday some oustees from Brahman Banjerpally stalled works.

The High Court bench consisting of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy in their judgemwnt on November 29 stated that respondents in the writ petition number 24351 of 2019 were permitted to undertake construction of Mallannasagar bund “by following due process of law”.

Chepyala Umma Reddy and two others of Etigaddakishtapur village in Toguta mandal filed a case in the High Court seeking protection for their standing crops and direction to officials not to cut the power connections.

Accordingly, the court directed the officials on November 22, 2019, to ensure that the petitioners were not obstructed to harvest the standing crop.

The government again approached the court stating that the order need to be modified as the ‘under the guise of interim order, the petitioners are creating a lot of nuisance and inconvenience to the public officers and trying to stall the construction activities in respect of Mallannasagar project.

It is also being submitted that the construction work relating to the bund to an extent of about 22.6 km is not being completed because of the interim order which is in relation to only a small extent of land.’