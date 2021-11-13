‘Legal awareness imperative for women’s rights’

KARIMNAGAR

13 November 2021 22:24 IST

Judge outlines the initiatives of DLSA

Legal awareness is imperative to safeguard the rights of women and promote women’s empowerment, said M G Priyadarshini, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Karimnagar.

Speaking at a legal awareness programme for women organised by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) at Revenue Gardens here on Saturday, she emphasised the need for spreading awareness among women about their legal rights and entitlements under various women-related laws.

Outlining the legal awareness initiatives of the DLSA, she said “Women should acquaint themselves with their legal rights, provisions of various women-related laws and free legal services being provided by the legal services institutions to the needy.”

Advertising

Advertising

Legal awareness held the key to enable women achieve equality in all spheres of life as enshrined in the Constitution, she remarked.

Teams comprising panel lawyers and para-legal volunteers visited 1,244 villages in the erstwhile composite Karimnagar district as part of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA)’s ongoing pan-India outreach campaign to spread awareness about free legal aid and the new legal services schemes among all sections of society. The massive outreach campaign is being organised as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s independence.

Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Garima Agarwal, the DLSA Secretary B Sujay, First Additional District Judge Bhavani Chandra, Additional DCP Srinivas, Karimnagar Bar Association president Raghunandan Rao and others were present.

Call to authorities

At Siddipet, High Court Judge and District Administrative Judge A. Abhishek Reddy called upon authorities to create awareness among the public on free legal services available to them.

Participating in Legal Services Module Camp held at the district headquarters on Saturday, Justice Abhishek Reddy said that the aim of the programme was to crate awareness among the general public so that they get legal aid free of cost by approaching legal service authority.

He suggested that the lawyers extend quality legal aid to those who approached them through the authority. The programme was held as part of Azadi ka Amrith Mahotsav.

District Principal and Sessions Judge B. Papi Reddy, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Judge Ashalatha, Collector P Venkatarami Reddy and others participated in the programme. that was conducted at Siddipet.