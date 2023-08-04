HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Legal awareness camp to be held at flood-affected Moranchapally village on Aug. 5

August 04, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - JAYASHANKAR BHUPALPALLY

The Hindu Bureau

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Jayashankar Bhupalpally, will conduct a legal awareness camp on “Flood Disaster Management and Relief” at the flood-affected Moranchapally village in the district on August 5.

According to a press release, the legal awareness camp will be held at the Gram Panchayat office in Moranchapally at 11 am on Saturday.

Judicial officers of the district, advocates of the Bar Association, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and others will participate in the programme.

The camp is being organised as per the directions of Telangana State Legal Services Authority.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.