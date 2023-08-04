Legal awareness camp to be held at flood-affected Moranchapally village on Aug. 5

August 04, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - JAYASHANKAR BHUPALPALLY

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Jayashankar Bhupalpally, will conduct a legal awareness camp on “Flood Disaster Management and Relief” at the flood-affected Moranchapally village in the district on August 5.

According to a press release, the legal awareness camp will be held at the Gram Panchayat office in Moranchapally at 11 am on Saturday.

Judicial officers of the district, advocates of the Bar Association, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and others will participate in the programme.

The camp is being organised as per the directions of Telangana State Legal Services Authority.