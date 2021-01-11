Hyderabad

Legal Aid Clinic conducted

Senior judge and City Civil Court Legal Services Authority Secretary K. Murali Mohan speaking at a legal awareness camp in Hyderabad on Monday.  

Legal Services Authority would always be ready to stand with the victims in acid attack cases in securing medical, legal and monetary help, said Senior judge and City Civil Court Legal Services Authority Secretary K. Murali Mohan. He was speaking at a legal awareness camp organised by LSA at Legal Aid Clinic in Filmnagar community hall. He explained about the directions given earlier by Supreme Court of India relating to care, rehabilitation and medical expenses to acid attack victims.

