Legacy waste capping hits a hurdle

Capping of the legacy dump at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) landfill site in Jawahar Nagar may take longer than expected, thanks to cost-sharing issues arising between the civic body and the concessionaire.

GHMC aims to get the old 12-million-tonne dump capped by monsoon next year to arrest leachate discharge into surrounding lakes.

The dump consists of the city’s waste accumulated till 2012, before solid waste management practices came into picture. Every monsoon, leachate from the legacy dump seeps into the ground and pollutes the lakes around the site.

Leachate ponds established by the concessionaire to store the liquid have been of no use as they overflow during rains.

Capping constitutes laying of a thick soil cover over the dump, over which another cover of HDPE (High Density Polyethylene) has to be laid. To facilitate release of gaseous emissions from the dump, pipes are to be installed. Besides, drainage pipes also need to be laid to pump out leachate emanating from wet garbage inside.

All these measures would only arrest rain water from entering the dump, and cannot completely restrict the seepage from wet garbage into the ground, thereby leaving the ground water at the dump site polluted all the same, inform officials on the condition of anonymity.

The concessionaire Hyderabad integrated Municipal Solid Waste Limited (HiMSW) has so far completed 95 per cent of the profiling of garbage, and capped about 30% of the dump with soil cover.

“They are demanding reworking of the cost sharing ratio. Earlier, the government was to bear 40% of the cost, and the Concessionaire, the rest. However, the latter was not given 60% of the scope of total work as agreed,” an official says.

Collection of garbage and transport were not outsourced to the concessionaire though they were part of the agreement, keeping a large portion of revenue generating activity out of its scope.

Meanwhile, the cost of capping the dump has gone up from the originally estimated ₹98 crore to ₹147 crore, officials suggest: “The concessionaire is demanding that 60% of the cost be borne by the government as it is a non-revenue-generating activity.”

Of the total cost, 35% is being borne by the Centre under Swachh Bharat Mission, which amounts to over ₹51 crore. Of this, about ₹26 crore was released in the first instalment.