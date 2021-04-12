Left to support TRS candidate

Leaders of Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the CPI in Nagarjunsagar Assembly constituency have decided to support TRS’ candidate Nomula Bhagat in the by poll scheduled for April 17. The decision was disclosed to media persons through a statement, prior to which the proposal initiated by the constituency-level leaders was reviewed by the district committees last week and lastly approved by respective State committees on Monday.

“TRS’ Nomula Bhagat will have the full support of CPI(M)-CPI combine. The support extended is only at the Nagarajunasagar Assembly constituency level. We request the cadres, admirers and followers of our parties to vote for Bhagat and ensure his victory,” the statement read.