Left parties yet to take final stand on MLC polls

HYDERABAD

08 October 2020 00:23 IST

CPI, CPI (M) agree to support Prof. K. Nageshwar

Left parties, the CPI and the CPI (Marxist) in particular, are yet to take a final stand on the upcoming elections to the two graduates’ constituencies in the Legislative Council.

The two parties have in principle decided to extend their support to Prof. K. Nageshwar, who is contesting as an Independent from the Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahbubnagar constituency. But, they have not yet arrived at a decision on whether they should field a common candidate from the Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal constituency or extend support to any other party/independents.

“Prof. M. Kodandaram is in touch with us seeking support for Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal constituency. A section of leaders want the party to field its nominee in support of other Left parties,” a senior CPI (M) leader said. The two parties are firm that split in the Left vote, which has good presence in Nalgonda and Khammam districts, should be avoided to the maximum extent possible so that it could benefit the candidates fielded by the Left or those supported by them.

Advertising

Advertising

The two Left parties have concluded preliminary discussions on the issue, but are yet to take any concrete decision. Senior leaders said the leaders of the two parties would meet again in a couple of days to take a final decision. “The parties are firm that the Left should face the election unitedly even if there are minor differences,” he said.