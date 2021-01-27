Left parties criticise PRC fitment

Left party leaders, on Wednesday, lambasted the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) recommendations, and alleged the State government’s hand behind the same.
The recommendation for a fitment of 7.5% on basic pay is a major disappointment when prices are sky-rocketing, they said.
Official statement by CPI State Secretary Chada Venkat Reddy said the pay revision falls way short of the employees’ expectations of a fitment at 63%.
Decrease in House Rent Allowance is astonishing when land rates and house rents are soaring, Mr. Reddy said, citing the spiralling prices of fuel, and essential commodities.
Maternity leave for women employees is only a fraction of those granted for Central government employees. This indicates government’s interference in PRC, the statement said, and demanded that the government hold immediate deliberations with employees’ unions and take a positive decision.
CPI(M) State Secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram too, insinuated political influence while saying that the PRC has not worked independently.
“It appears as if KCR has written the PRC recommendations. Even going by the figures mentioned in the document, there should be a minimum of 18% fitment. This is the lowest figure in the PRC’s history, that too, when prices are rising atrociously,” Mr. Veerabhadram said.
