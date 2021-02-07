Left parties, Cong. take part in road blockade against farm laws

Police take several political leaders into custody after an hour of protests

The Left parties, Congress and their frontal organisations blocked highways at several places in the State on Saturday as part of “chakka jam” call given by the farmer organisations against the new farm laws.

Movement of the vehicular traffic was disrupted at places where the protest was staged with squatting across the road to block the movement of vehicles. At Hayathnagar here, traffic movement was disrupted for about an hour when the activists of Left parties blocked the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway.

They raised slogans demanding end to repression against protesting farmers, repeal of anti-farmer laws and making minimum support price guarantee law. Left parties, farmers’ organisations and people’s organisations participated in the protest under the banner of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee.

After the protesters blocked traffic for about an hour, police took them into custody and cleared the jam. Those who were taken into custody included State secretary of CPI Chada Venkat Reddy, D.G. Narasimha Rao of CPI(M), Goverdhan and S. Venkateshwar Rao (CPI-ML-ND), V. Kiran Kumar of Rythu Swarajya Vedika, P. Padma, T. Sagar, Jhansi, Rama, Anuradha, Upender Reddy, Achuta Ramarao, J.V. Chalapathi Rao and others.

They demanded that the Centre put an end to anti-democratic measures such as internet shutdown at protest sites, intimidation of and attacks on protesters, digging up of roads to prevent supporters from Delhi reaching the protest site, prevention of access to basic amenities and services, foisting cases against farmers and leaders of farmer organisations.

MSP-for-crops demand

Further, they demanded that the Telangana government continue procurement of crops to ensure minimum support price to farmers and pass a resolution in the State Assembly against the new farm laws.

‘Rasta roko’ protests were also organised at Nalgonda crossroads, Nizamabad, Bodhan, Armoor, Kammarpally, Makur, Warangal, Wardhannapet, Narsampet, Mandarpet, Mulugu, Bhongir and several other places in the State.