Left alliance triumphs in University of Hyderabad students’ union election

The Dalit Students Union, Ambedkar Students' Union, Student Federation of India and Bahujan Students' Front emerged victorious with the National Students' Union of India winning a consolatory Sports Secretary's post

Published - October 27, 2024 10:03 am IST - HYDERABAD

Serish Nanisetti
Serish Nanisetti

The alliance of Left and social progressive forces retained the top posts in the Students’ Union of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) 2024-25, the results of which became available late on Saturday (October 26, 2024) night.

The Dalit Students Union, Ambedkar Students’ Union, Student Federation of India and Bahujan Students’ Front emerged victorious with the National Students’ Union of India winning a consolatory Sports Secretary’s post.

The ASA-BSF-DSU-SFI alliance swept all the major office bearers’ positions, results of which were announced late on Saturday.

The voting began on Friday at 9 a.m. and the process went on till 5.30 p.m. The counting of votes was conducted on Saturday and the exercise continued till late into the night.

Umesh Ambedkar of DSU won by a thin margin of 18 votes polling 1313 votes over the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad’s (ABVP) Akash Bati. Akash Kumar from the ASU won the Vice-President’s post by polling 1323 votes while Pawana of ABVP-SVLD polled 1110 votes. The general secretary’s post was bagged by SFI with Nihad Sulaiman polling 1390 votes against Yasaswi of ABVP alliance, who polled 1183 votes. The BSF bagged the Joint Secretary’s post with Triveni of SFI-led alliance winning 1435 votes, while Mushaid Ahmed of ABVP-alliance polling 984 votes. 

After a gap of nearly a decade, the NSUI won the Sports Secretary’s post in the UoH students elections with Mangpi winning 1234 votes against Sunil Reddy of ABVP-alliance.

Published - October 27, 2024 10:03 am IST

