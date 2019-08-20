Lecturers’ JAC demands fair deal from Narayana, Chaitanya

In a first, Telangana lecturers working in Sri Chaitanya and Narayana Corporate Junior Colleges cum coaching institutions have formed a Joint Action Committee demanding regularisation of their working hours, job security and health insurance.

JAC Chairman Kotha Upender Reddy and members Bhaskar Reddy, Wilson and others announced in a media conference here on Monday that the Telangana lecturers of the two corporate institutions in the twin cities have called for a bandh on August 27 for resolution of their long-pending demands and grievances. If the managements do not respond to their demands, they would chalk out an action plan with the support of the BJP and TJS.

They demanded 80% of jobs to Telangana candidates, regular sanction of increments, regulation of working hours from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. in residential and day scholars’ colleges, strict implementation of 20-day summer vacation, increase in health insurance to ₹5 lakh with payment of premium by the management.

TJS chairman M. Kodandaram said all the institutions should abide by the government rules and regulations, but both Chaitanya and Narayana institutions were running their empires in a medieval fashion. The two corporate institutions have a business turnover of ₹1,500 crore only by running junior colleges that mainly focus on coaching for IIT, AIEEE, NEET and EAMCET. Many of their colleges in the city have been functioning without any valid permissions. The complaints of both students and lecturers were being suppressed.

BJP leader Sridhar Reddy said it was deplorable that the Telangana lecturers were subjected to discrimination by the Chaitanya and Narayana colleges in payment of salary. Expressing solidarity with the Lecturers’ JAC, he said said as a political party, BJP would fight for the just demands of the Telangana lecturers of these two institutions. The JAC members said the ruling the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) had promised that local graduates and postgraduates would be given opportunities to set up educational institutions to free the State from the stranglehold of corporate institutions. But the government has failed to even make these institutions comply with government rules and regulations.