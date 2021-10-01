Lecturer takes up organic farming to grow dragon fruit

KHAMMAM

01 October 2021 00:15 IST

Uses solar-powered CCTV cameras to protect crop

A tech-savvy physics lecturer of the Government Junior College in Wyra town is showing the way to farmers in growing the exotic and delicious dragon fruit by following organic farming method to protect soil fertility, and using solar-powered surveillance cameras to save the ready to harvest fruit crop from theft and monkey menace.

For 45-year-old Bukya Veerabhadra Rao, hailing from a small village in Nelaondapalli mandal, organic farming has been a passion since his school days.

He continued to pursue his interest in organic farming and growing fruit plants even after entering the teaching profession more than 16 years ago after completing his M.Sc and B.Ed degrees from Osmania University.

Advertising

Advertising

He has procured dragon fruit plants from a progressive farmer in Sangareddy district and planted them on his one-and-a-half-acre farm field by adopting the organic farming method at Ganya Tanda in Kusumanchi mandal in September last year.

He has now started reaping a rich harvest of the exotic fruit known for its high nutritional value.

To protect the ready to harvest dragon fruits, he has recently installed solar-powered based surveillance cameras at his farm.

Dragon fruit is not only delicious but healthy as it contains micronutrients and is considered as an immunity booster, says Mr. Veerabhadra Rao.

There is an increasing awareness on the health benefits of dragon fruit and as such the demand for the delicious fruit is set to grow further, he noted, saying the dragon fruit is presently commanding a good price in the range of ₹170 to ₹200 per kg in the local market.

The recently installed solar-powered CCTV cameras at my farm are helping me to keep tabs on the movement of monkeys and intruders on my smartphone through the internet, he explains, highlighting the potential of wireless technologies and off-grid surveillance systems to protect fruit crops in rural areas.

“I am trying to educate local farmers to adopt organic farming and harness the latest technologies to earn a sustainable income,” the physics lecturer, who has gone hi-tech in protecting his farm field, told The Hindu.

“The fruit crops should be grown in a natural way to protect the soil fertility, public health and the environment,” he emphasises.