Lecturer suspended for forcing student to stand up in classroom

Special Correspondent RAJANNA SIRCILLA
August 30, 2022 19:11 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Collector Anuraag Jayanti has suspended D Maheshwari, Commerce lecturer of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Degree College for women, Sircilla, on charges of forcing a B. Com final year student, Niharika, to stand up in the classroom during the entire college hours for five consecutive days.

The action follows the hospitalisation of Niharika, who had lost partial sensation in her legs, due to the alleged punishment given by the Commerce lecturer for arriving late to the college twice last week, sources said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Niharika was admitted to the Government Area Hospital in Vemulawada after she complained of numbness in her legs on Sunday. Her condition was stated to be stable.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
students
universities and colleges
Telangana

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app