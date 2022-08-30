Lecturer suspended for forcing student to stand up in classroom

Collector Anuraag Jayanti has suspended D Maheshwari, Commerce lecturer of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Degree College for women, Sircilla, on charges of forcing a B. Com final year student, Niharika, to stand up in the classroom during the entire college hours for five consecutive days.

The action follows the hospitalisation of Niharika, who had lost partial sensation in her legs, due to the alleged punishment given by the Commerce lecturer for arriving late to the college twice last week, sources said.

Niharika was admitted to the Government Area Hospital in Vemulawada after she complained of numbness in her legs on Sunday. Her condition was stated to be stable.