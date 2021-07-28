SANGAREDDY

28 July 2021 20:18 IST

Lecturer arrested for sexually harassing student

A private college lecturer was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing an Intermediate first year student on Wednesday. A case under POCSO Act was registered against Vinay. According to Circle Inspector B. Ramesh, Vinay used to send objectionable messages to the girl. He even asked her to come to his room. When the girl informed about this to her parents, they lodged a complaint with the police.

