Lecturer arrested for sending obscene messages to woman
A lecturer of a Hyderabad-based college was arrested by the Karimnagar police commissionerate’s task force personnel from Wanaparthy town on Monday for allegedly sending obscene messages to a woman of Karimnagar town, who was his batchmate in Osmania University during 2019-2021.
Acting on a complaint lodged by the aggrieved woman, the task force sleuths along with the SHE team staff apprehended the accused identified as Aditya Bharadwaj, 27, a Sanskrit lecturer in a Hyderabad-based women’s degree college, from Wanaparthy.
The police seized the mobile phone from the accused and produced him before the local court on Tuesday, which remanded him in 15-day judicial custody, according to a police press release.
According to the complaint, the accused allegedly threatened to kill the woman for turning down his marriage proposal while she was pursuing a postgraduate course in Hyderabad last year.
