Lecture on maritime strategies in Indian Ocean Region held at CDM-Secunderabad

Published - July 31, 2024 07:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Vice-Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command, delivered a lecture on ‘Maritime Strategies in the Indian Ocean Region’ at College of Defence Management (CDM-Secunderabad) on July 30 (Wednesday).

Vice-Admiral Pendharkar highlighted the dynamic security scenarios in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), stressing the need for proactive strategies to enhance India’s capabilities. The lecture offered an understanding of the maritime landscape, inspiring a proactive approach to safeguarding India’s interests.

Vice-Admiral Pendharkar inaugurated the ‘Viraat’ facility centre on the CDM campus. Named after India’s second aircraft carrier, this facility aims to educate officers of the armed forces about India’s rich maritime heritage and the Indian Navy’s influence in the IOR. It also serves as a research and analysis space for the Forum for China and Other Regional Neighbourhood Strategic Studies.

