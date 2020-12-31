Leave it to discretion of those making bias allegations: DGP

HYDERABAD

31 December 2020 00:05 IST

BJP State chief had alleged the top cop was using police force against party activists

Responding for the first time to allegations of political bias, Telangana DGP M. Mahender Reddy said he would “leave it to the discretion” of those making them.

The State police chief made it clear that Telangana police department was acting as per law in every situation and would continue to do so.

Replying to a question at year-end press conference about State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay’s comments that he would barge into the DGP’s office if Telangana police continued to act biased, he said, “I will leave it to their discretion”.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Sanjay, during GHMC election campaign period in November last week, said he would not hesitate to storm into State police chief’s chamber alleging that Mr. Reddy was using police force against BJP activists.

Though Cyberabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar had condemned the BJP State chief’s charges back then, the DGP had not reacted to those comments until now.

Action for violation

Action would be initiated against any person as per the law in case of violation of rules, he said.

Replying to a query on Forum for Good Governance’s representation on slain gangster Nayeemuddin procuring weapons like AK47, the DGP said investigation was being done based on evidences available. Referring to investigation by Crime Investigation Department (CID) into housing project scam, Mr Reddy said an inquiry report was already prepared and submitted to the government. Based on further instructions from the government, future course of action would be decided, he said.

Loan app scam

The quick response of the Telangana police over mobile phone loan app operators fleecing people was proved with the arrest of 28 persons and registration of 50 cases soon after learning about such crime pattern, he said. Involvement of some Chinese nationals had come to fore. “Linkage of Chinese to such type of crimes is still being probed,” he said.

At the media conference, he added that 72 Telangana police officials of different ranks died due to COVID-19 and that while there are no restrictions on New Year celebrations per se, no permission would be granted to any special events with large gatherings.

Mr Mahender Reddy also mentioned that the issue of invoking Preventive Detention Act against suspended ASI Mohan Reddy of Karimnagar will be examined.