Leave Congress soon, TPCC chief tells ‘coverts’

Officials warned against harassing party cadre on TRS directions

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy warned ‘coverts’ in the party to leave within a month and that such people would not be spared.

His comments came in the backdrop of Congress leader (now resigned) Padi Kaushik Reddy’s phone conversation with a TRS activist went viral in which he claimed that the TRS ticket for the Huzurabad bypoll was confirmed to him.

The TPCC chief said the ‘coverts’ in the party should leave within a month and he would go to any length to protect the genuine workers and strengthen the party. He also warned the officials harassing the Congress workers on the directions of the TRS leaders.

Allegations, counter-allegations and warnings marked the day after Mr. Kaushik Reddy’s phone call went viral.

The Congress disciplinary action committee headed by M. Kodanda Reddy issued a show-cause notice for anti-party activities to him. Instead, Kaushik Reddy chose to resign but not before making serious allegations on the party.

At a press conference in the evening, Mr. Kaushik Reddy questioned the appointment of Revanth Reddy ignoring the seniors in the party. He also alleged that ₹50 crore was paid to AICC incharge for Telangana Manickam Tagore to secure the top post.

He said the party was strong when Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy was the president and many would leave it within six months.

Mr. Kaushik Reddy went onto allege that Mr Revanth Reddy was discreetly supporting dismissed Minister Eatala Rajender who has joined the BJP and is likely to be its Huzurabad candidate in the ensuing bypoll. He said Mr. Revanth’s reported comments that Mr. Rajender was a strong candidate had demoralised the Congress cadre.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leaders attributed the day’s developments to the ‘script’ from Pragathi Bhavan hinting at Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao’s role. Former Deputy Chief Minister Damodar Rajnarsimha said it had all the markings of Mr. Rao and his dubious political moves. He said the covert operations were uncovered two months ago, and the audio was just an extension.

AICC secretary, Ch. Vamshichand Reddy termed him as a ‘traitor’ and asked whether he had paid money to get ticket in the 2018 Assembly elections. “Did you also pay for appointment as PCC secretary,” he asked.

TPCC working presidents J. Geetha Reddy and Mahesh Kumar Goud also alleged that Kaushik Reddy was reading the script sent from Pragathi Bhavan. Ms. Geeta Reddy termed the allegations as ridiculous and said the leaders are chosen based on feedback from the party workers.