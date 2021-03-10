Leave agri reforms to states, says ex-RBI governor

Hyderabad

10 March 2021 23:33 IST

Rangarajan addresses IFHE convocation; says projected growth rate for economy a ‘little optimistic’

Former Reserve Bank of India governor C. Rangarajan has opined that the agricultural marketing reforms initiated by the Central government should be left to each state to decide whether they want the measures.

This is the best course of action for the Centre and that will set the stage for experimental economics, while farmers themselves will be able to see the best possible course of action with respect to agricultural marketing reforms, he argued.

He expressed this view while speaking at the 10th convocation of the ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (IFHE).

Mr. Rangarajan said the Indian economy has to grow at 8.7% in 2021-22 year if the decline in previous year was to be compensated while adding that even in that case economy will reach where it was in 2019-20. “The recent Budget has projected the growth rate for 2021-22 at 10.5%. It sounds a little optimistic. We as a nation really need to organise ourselves to get back to the high growth path as early as possible,” he asserted.

2070 degrees awarded

The convocation saw 2,070 students receiving their degrees, including two who were conferred Ph.D degrees. Among them, 1,181 students were awarded MBA degrees; 4 LLM, 84 BBA-LLB (Hons), 141 B. Tech and 574 BBA degrees apart from 84 students receiving their MMS degree.

IFHE Vice-Chancellor J. Mahender Reddy said the university plans to start an online MBA programme. Medals were awarded to students for academic and all-round excellence. Aditya Bhat received the gold medal while Arabaze Ali bagged the silver medal for academic excellence in MBA programme.

The NJ Yasaswy-Apollo Hospitals Best Student Award went to Rajyashree Kanodia of BBA while second prize went to Mayur Bhargava of BBA, Class of 2020. The N J Yasaswy-Apollo Hospitals Award for the Best Teacher went to G. Sudhaamsh Mohan Reddy of IcfaiTech.