Learning a skill or two online

As the lockdown appears to stretch for one more fortnight, homes are becoming learning spaces. Baking, brewing, stretching, writing, cooking. You name an activity and it is being mentored/tutored online.

In a society where filter coffee with chicory rules, Nishant Sinha of Roastery Coffee House offered a class on brewing coffee: “Personal online brewing class for all the home brewers who want to brew a good cup of coffee at home. This will be 30-minute free online personal tutorial.” He is also sharing secrets of creating the perfect cold-brew, which again is an online class. “People who signed up were serious about learning. People are still enrolling and I keep conducting the class when I have a big batch,” he says.

The result is small rooms with multiple voices as people discover a community as they exchange notes and learn from masters. “Sometimes, a session time closes and I have to tell them, ‘Leave the meeting’. They stay logged on. In my sessions, there was tremendous attention to learning. But also deeper community bonding,” says Bhavana Nissima, who is offering online courses on writing. The online classes are evolving into something as else, as people starved of human interaction try to create a social life.

“Folks enrolled to learn or practice something. And in longer programs, they discovered they enjoyed seeing and hearing others. And then it became a ritual. Greeting each other when session starts, connecting outside program times,” says Ms. Nissima.

The online classes have proved to be a blessing for those who always wanted to stay fit but didn’t find the time. “Online classes are very interactive and I can correct the postures of the students or if the students have a question they can clarify. It’s also nice for everyone to see other people online as people are locked home. I even managed to do a fund raiser online with yoga + art,” says Harshita Soni, who has begun offering online yoga classes.