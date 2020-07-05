Learn from Delhi and AP, Komatireddy tells CM

Hyderabad

05 July 2020 23:30 IST

‘Why such few tests in Telangana?’

Accusing Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of utterly failing in dealing with the COVID-19 situation in the State, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy said he should learn from the Delhi and Andhra Pradesh governments.

In a statement here, he said when the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh could do 10 lakh tests, why were just one lakh tests conducted in Telangana so far, he asked and attributed it to poor management by the Chief Minister. In Delhi, patients were put up in five star hotels acquired by the government.

He alleged Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao has moved to his farmhouse ever since coronavirus cases were reported in Pragathi Bhavan and it showed the seriousness with which the government head was functioning. Intellectuals and academics should think about such governance seriously, he said.

The Congress leader asked the government to explain how the funds donated to CMRF were spent and demanded that tests should be done free of cost and that COVID-19 be included in Aarogyasri scheme.