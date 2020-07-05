Learn from Delhi and AP, Komatireddy tells CM

Accusing Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of utterly failing in dealing with the COVID-19 situation in the State, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy said he should learn from the Delhi and Andhra Pradesh governments.
In a statement here, he said when the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh could do 10 lakh tests, why were just one lakh tests conducted in Telangana so far, he asked and attributed it to poor management by the Chief Minister. In Delhi, patients were put up in five star hotels acquired by the government.
He alleged Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao has moved to his farmhouse ever since coronavirus cases were reported in Pragathi Bhavan and it showed the seriousness with which the government head was functioning. Intellectuals and academics should think about such governance seriously, he said.
The Congress leader asked the government to explain how the funds donated to CMRF were spent and demanded that tests should be done free of cost and that COVID-19 be included in Aarogyasri scheme.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath