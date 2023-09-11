HamberMenu
Leadership camp organised at college in Hyderabad

September 11, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
The leadership session at Dhruva College of Management in Hyderabad.

Dhruva College of Management organised a two-day leadership training camp jointly with M.R. Pai Foundation and Forum of Free Enterprise, Mumbai. Areas such as setting and achieving goals, effective communication, power of habits and understanding self were touched upon by the speakers.

Founder-chairman of Dhruva College of Management S. Pratap Reddy; L&D consultant and certified life and entrepreneurial coach Clarissa Jathana; and motivational speaker, life coach, author and podcaster Rajiv Luv shared their views with students from various management and engineering colleges.

Dr. Pratap said Dhruva College of Management had been trying to impart essential skills needed to shape the youth and the programme was aimed at making the youth active, responsible and well-informed citizens. Convenor of the programme Priya Naidu said such events were being organised for free.

