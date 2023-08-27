ADVERTISEMENT

Leadership and management in healthcare discussed at Hyderabad hospital

August 27, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A continuous education programme on leadership and management in healthcare was held at Yashoda Hospital.

A continuous education programme on leadership and management in healthcare was held at Yashoda Hospital on Saturday. The event was organised by Association of Health and Hospital Administration (AHHA).

The programme focussed on enabling healthcare professionals to navigate complex challenges while maximising their impact on patient care and organisational outcomes. Various sessions were held on a range of topics such as recent advancements in healthcare, efficient resource utilisation, strategic planning and a few others, said Dr Martha Ramesh, president of AHHA.

Doctors from Gandhi Hospital, Nizam’s Institute of Health Sciences (NIMS) and Apollo Hospitals participated in the programme.

