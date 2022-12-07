Leaders pay floral tribute to Ambedkar, fling mud at each other

December 07, 2022 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - HYDERABAD

Certain Chief Ministers are calling for rewriting of the Constitution, but it is not right, said Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy while paying tributes to the statue of B.R. Ambedkar at Tank Bund here to mark the social reformer’s 66th death anniversary on Tuesday.

Addressing a gathering, Mr. Kishan Reddy said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is governing the country according to the Constitution and that the Central government has been developing five important locations linked with Ambedkar’s life journey as ‘Panchteerth’.

Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Legislative Council chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy also paid tributes to Ambedkar and hoisted national flag. They recalled his services to the nation and how he struggled for the welfare and upliftment of the downtrodden sections. Mr Srinivas Reddy said Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is ruling the State based on the principles of Ambedkar.

Roads and Buildings Minister V. Prashanth Reddy, while paying tributes to Ambedkar at Velpur in Nizamabad district, said that a separate Telangana could be formed because of Article 3 in the Constitution written by Ambedkar. “Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao has the highest regards for Ambedkar. That is why the new secretariat is named after him and a 125-foot statue of Ambedkar is coming up at Hussainsagar,” he added.

Participating in a programme at Hanamkonda, Panchayat Raj Minister E. Dayakar Rao accused the Centre of trying to remove the reservation system suggested by Ambedkar. He alleged that the Centre has been selling government assets to the private sector at a throwaway price.

Congress leader Mallu Ravi also paid floral tributes to Ambedkar at Gandhi Bhavan.

YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila said the Constitution written by Ambedkar was not being implemented in Telangana. “There is no place for the Indian constitution here in Telangana and no rights for individuals. Only the Constitution of Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao is being implemented,” said Ms. Sharmila after paying tributes to Ambedkar at Tank Bund. She recalled how Ambedkar’s name was removed from the Pranahita Chevella lift irrigation project and renamed to Kaleshwaram.