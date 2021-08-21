Leaders emerge from crisis: Revanth

‘Political atmosphere fertile for Youth Congress activists’

“Leaders are born out of crisis and the present political situation in the country provides a great opportunity for the Youth Congress to prove themselves through struggles against anti-people policies of the government,” Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy said on Saturday.

Addressing the Telangana Youth Congress executive committee meeting here, he ruled out party tickets to those who don’t prove themselves with their hard work and said that those willing to sacrifice would get rewarded.

“Seeking tickets and going to people will not help. Fight like a solider and the B-forms will come to your house. The present political atmosphere was fertile for Youth Congress activists to prove themselves,” he said.

Stating that the Congress had always been a big platform for youngsters to rise in the political system, he reminded that leaders such as Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, K. Chandrasekhar Rao and N. Chandrababu Naidu were all products of the Youth Congress. They honed their skills in the party and got recognition.

Referring to his own journey, he said that he could become the president of a big political party within 15 years of political journey due to his hard work. “When our leader Rahul Gandhi asked me for any position while joining the party, I requested him to reward me based on my work and not just for joining,” he said.

On the criticism of he changing parties, he said that he had always joined the Opposition and not ruling parties, indicating his commitment to people’s issues.

AICC in-charge for Telangana and MP Manickam Tagore was confident that the party would come back to power with a minimum of 72 seats and the Youth Congress had a big role to play. He said that the party had 20 months for it and Youth Congress should not leave any stone unturned in this endeavour.

Stating that hard work always pays, Mr. Tagore said that people who worked in the Youth Congress went on to become PCC presidents and AICC secretaries. “The next 20 months are crucial for the party and they should prepare the ground from now onwards to reach the goal,” he said.

The meeting was presided by Youth Congress president Shivsena Reddy, and attended by AICC secretaries N. Bose Raju and A. Sampath Kumar, working presidents Anjan Kumar Yadav, Mahesh Kumar Goud, senior vice president Mallu Ravi and former Minister Shabbir Ali.