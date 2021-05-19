LCV driver claims assault by police

A light commercial vehicle driver claimed that he was assaulted by the police who also hurled communal slurs at him.

The driver was identified as Abdul Subhan, a resident of Nawab Saheb Kunta.

While the incident took place on Sunday, it came to light on Wednesday when Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi intervened.

He tweeted a video clip in which Mr. Subhan purportedly claimed that he was stopped by Cyberabad Traffic Police personnel at Shamshabad, who took a photo of his vehicle, assaulted him and later hurled communal slurs.

Mr. Owaisi tweeted, “DCM driver Subhan was detained by traffic cops near Hyd airport & beaten. He was taken to police station where cops tortured him for 3 days. They used anti-Muslim insults & told him to go to Pak. Y’day I got to know about him & immediately spoke to CI who got him released ¼ (sic)”

Mr. Sajjanar confirmed that an inquiry has been launched. “We are inquiring about the incident and will get to know what has happened once it is completed.”