LB Nagar flyover, underpass launch today

Some of the traffic restrictions at the L. B. Nagar junction may be relaxed soon, thanks to the completion of the construction of a flyover and a vehicle underpass as part of the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) by GHMC.

The right hand side flyover near Kamineni Hospitals junction, and the underpass near L. B. Nagar junction towards Bairamalguda will be formally launched by Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) K. T. Rama Rao on Thursday.

These will be the fourth and fifth structures to be opened to public in this package, after the underpass at Chintalkunta junction, left hand side flyover at Kamineni Hospitals, and the left hand side flyover at L. B. Nagar junction towards Chintalkunta.

Constructed with an expenditure of ₹43 crore, the unidirectional flyover near Kamineni Junction is 940 metres long, and 12 metres wide. It will facilitate free flow of traffic on the Inner Ring Road from Secunderabad to Owaisi Hospital junction and Srisailam road. Together with the already completed flyover, it will make the junction conflict-free, a statement by GHMC said.

The vehicle underpass at L. B. Nagar Junction has been constructed with an expenditure of ₹14 crore, with a length of 519 metres and total width of 24.5 metres. Length of the closed box is 72.5 metres.

The total package of works for L. B. Nagar had been sanctioned with an expenditure of ₹448 crore, and includes structures near Bairamalguda Junction too, besides the right hand side flyover at L. B. Nagar Junction from Chintalkunta side.