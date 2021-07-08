Hyderabad

Laxman hails BC representation in Union Cabinet

BJP National OBC president K. Laxman on Thursday expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving “robust” number of ministries to the Backward Classes, who constitute 54% of the population.

The fact that 27 ministers of the Cabinet, constituting 35% of the Cabinet, belong to the OBCs shows the government’s commitment towards the upliftment of the weaker sections, he said in a press release.

The representation given to women and also SC/STs in the revamped Cabinet adequately addressed the social and regional imbalances. Creation of separate ministries of fisheries and handlooms too has showcased the government’s intention. The BCs understand the vision of Mr. Modi and will do everything to strengthen his hands, the release added.


