Laxman dares KCR for public debate on Centre’s funds to TS

‘TS had received more than ₹2 lakh crore by the Central govt.’

It was the turn of BJP national BC morcha president K. Laxman to challenge Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao “at any time and any place” about the quantum of funds allocated by the Centre to Telangana State in the last six years on Sunday.

“TS had received more than ₹2 lakh crore under various schemes by the Central government. Every important project was cleared speedily and this was acknowledged by the CM himself in the Assembly. So his criticism against the Centre is only meant to deceive people and goes against the constitutional ethics,” he said at a press conference on Sunday.

Mr. Laxman accused the CM of misusing his position and turning a supposed official function into the political to utter lies and falsehoods against Prime Minister Modi, NDA government and the BJP. “Instead of campaigning directly in the Dubbak by-election, KCR used the official function to make political capital before senior officials. He has lowered his own dignity with the kind of language used and the attempt to spread disinformation against the Centre,” said the BJP leader.

Reeling out figures of thousands of crores for various projects and schemes in TS like free housing for the poor, strengthening local bodies, sanitation, roads, railway projects and so on, he claimed that the State government had in fact failed to complete most works as it did not allocate its share of funds. “The CM does not want to take direct responsibility for the Dubbak election result as he is scared of defeat so he has used an official function to campaign and attacking the Centre,” said Mr. Laxman.

“Launching a tirade against the farm bills is insulting Parliament and supporting middlemen because most ruling party functionaries do the job. Why can’t the TS government forego ₹400 crore it gets as market cess and allow farmers to sell their produce wherever they wish to like traders are permitted,” he questioned.