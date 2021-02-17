Lawyers to abstain from work

Condemning the murder of lawyer couple Gattu Vaman Rao and P.V. Nagamani, lawyers across the State decided to abstain from court work today (Thursday) and organise protest meetings.

Telangana High Court Advocates Association president T. Suryakaran Reddy requested all members of the association to keep off court work voluntarily. “It is time to show, demonstrate our unity. A strong message must be conveyed to miscreants adopting unconstitutional methods towards lawyers,” he said in statement on Wednesday.

Condemning the double murder, individual lawyers and some Bar Associations urged the government to bring Advocates Protection Act. Advocates from Andhra Pradesh too condemned the killing of the lawyer couple and decided to convene demonstrations protesting the attacks on lawyers.

Protest meetings are to be held at Secunderabad City Civil Court. The HC Bar Association is holding a protest meting on HC premises in the noon.

Students of Osmania University College of Law took out a candle light rally from Law College to Arts College on the university campus. The Bar Council of Telangana urged the government to enact Advocates Protection Act to save the advocates community.

Executive committees of the Bar Associations of Ranga Reddy district, City Civil Court-Hyderabad, City Civil Court-Secunderabad and Metropolitan Criminal Courts-Nampally demanded immediate arrest of the culprits. They decided to abstain from court today.

Many lawyers recalled how Mr. Vaman Rao and his wife Nagamani came forward to help poor lawyers and clerks of the lawyers during the lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic. The couple distributed bags of groceries to several lawyers and munshis in Hyderabad.

Several advocates made appeals to ensure that no lawyer represents the accused in the case.