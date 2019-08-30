Telangana lawyers protest proposed High Court shifting

The signature campaign against proposed shifting of Telangana High Court to Budvel, started three days ago, entered the stage of protest on Thursday with some lawyers burning papers outside Gate 6 of the High Court.

Raising slogans, the lawyers burnt papers with content written against shifting of the High Court and vowed to intensify the agitation if the government goes ahead with the proposal.

“We will take forward this as a broad-based movement with the help of intellectuals, democracy supporters and political parties, excluding the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi,” said lawyer V. Raghunath of Save High Court Committee.

He said taking a call on High Court shifting without consulting lawyers and the High Court staff is undemocratic and unjustified. The lawyer contended that there is credible information that plans are afoot to shift the High Court.

“The present High Court on Musi bank is sufficient and spacious. After bifurcation of the High Court, and shifting of Andhra Pradesh High Court to Amaravati, it has more space. There is no need for a new facility,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Telangana HC Bar Association had decided to hold a meeting on HC premises on Wednesday to discuss the issue. The Save HC Committee hoped that majority of the lawyers would oppose the move.