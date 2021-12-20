Lawyer’s book on balancing personal, work life launched

Mundane and More from Memory, a book written by Supreme Court senior counsel V.R. Reddy, was launched by former Supreme Court judge M. Jagannadha Rao in presence of SC judge P.S. Narsimha.

Justice P.S. Narsimha and Justice Jagannadha Rao recalled and appreciated the journey of V.R. Reddy from a small village of Andhra Pradesh to the offices of the AP Advocate General and the apex court’s Additional Solicitor General.

RBI former governor Y.V. Reddy said the book was unique as it explained how one should maintain balance of family bonds and professional life. He said the author’s contribution in influencing the legal education system in the country by setting up National Law School at Bengaluru was immense.

Senior counsel and MP K.T.S. Tulsi, APERC chairperson and justice Nagarjuna Reddy, National Law Institute Univeristy-Bhopal vice-chancellor professor Vijay Kumar and Additional Solicitor General Vikramjit Banerjee were present.