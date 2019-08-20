Lawyer to reveal name of eyewitness in Lingaiah ‘encounter’

Lawyer V. Raghunath on Monday told the Telangana High Court that he can present the name of a person who was an eyewitness to the alleged fake encounter of P. Lingaiah reported in Rallgadda village of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akhter sought to know from the lawyer if he can cite the name of an eyewitness to the alleged fake encounter. The lawyer had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition alleging that Mr. Lingaiah, who was claimed as the State secretary of CPI-ML (New Democracy) group of naxalites by the police, was killed in a fake encounter.

The bench had earlier ordered conducting autopsy of Lingaiah again (the first one was conducted at Bhadradri-Kothagudem). On Monday, the government presented the second post-mortem examination report to the bench. After perusing the report, the bench asked the Additional Advocate General J. Ramchander Rao about the government's version of the said encounter. When the AAG replied that he would file a counter, the bench asked Mr. Raghunath what he had to say about the alleged encounter.

The lawyer told the court that around 200 armed policemen surrounded a group of five persons, including Lingaiah, in the forest of Rallagadda in the early hours of July 31. He maintained that the police opened fire resulting in a bullet injury to Lingaiah. According to him, while two of the five persons fled, the police gunned down Lingaiah in front of the other two persons who were later made to wear olive-green dresses.

When the two persons were carrying Lingaiah's body on bamboo sticks, the villagers resisted the police who left the place, the lawyer told the court. The hearing was posted to Wednesday as the lawyer agreed to inform the court the name of the eyewitness.