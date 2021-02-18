Lawyer couple’s last rites performed

HYDERABAD

18 February 2021 23:45 IST

Final rites of lawyer couple Gattu Vaman Rao and P.V. Nagamani were performed at their Kunjapadugu village near Manthani on Thursday.

Post mortem examination of the bodies was completed at Peddapalli government hospital. Later, the bodies were handed over to their family members.

Anticipating possible protests or trouble from the supporters of the victims, teams of policemen were deployed at the government hospital while the autopsy was on. Later, the bodies were taken to Gunjapadugu village. Large number of people turned up at the village to pay last respects to the departed souls. Manthani MLA D. Sridhar Babu accompanied by his party workers and others paid tributes. Funeral pyre was lit by Rao’s brother Indrashekhar.

North zone IG Nagi Reddy, who rushed Godavarikhani the previous night, visited the scene of offence and instructed the local police on the measures to be taken for preserving the evidence. He went to the government hospital at Peddapalli and was camping at Godvarikhani to oversee the investigation.