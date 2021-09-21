Law likely for expansion of nalas, lakes

Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development K.T.Rama Rao indicated that the government is likely to come up with a law for development & expansion of Nalas and lakes in the city.

During a review meeting on the topic here on Tuesday, Mr. Rama Rao said the government would come up with a law if needed for the development and expansion of nalas.

He reviewed the comprehensive programme for nala development prepared by GHMC officials as per his directions.

There is a need to strengthen age old nalas and sewer system keeping in mind the rapid urbanisation, Mr. Rao said, explaining the aim of the nala development programme.

Heavy to very heavy rains in recent times have necessitated nala expansion to prevent flood like situation in city.

Government will take care of the poor who might get affected by the works, and is mulling over allocation of double bedroom dignity housing based on their eligibility.

The zonal commissioners of GHMC submitted a detailed report to the minister on the works taken up which include clearance of obstacles in nalas, expansion of nalas, and construction of retaining walls.

Minister directed the officials to take up all these works along with the Strategic Nala Development Program. He asked the officials to identify bottlenecks in nalas and clear them on a war footing.

A meeting will soon be convened with MLAs within GHMC limits, the minister assured.

Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, Mayor Gadwal Vijaya Lakshmi, Deputy Mayor Sri Latha Mothe, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar & senior officials participated in the meeting.