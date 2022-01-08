Hyderabad

Law enforcement response plan discussed

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police M Stephen Raveendra on Friday took stock of safety measures for police staff and enforcement of government orders on various restrictions.

He also discussed the pandemic law enforcement response plan in the commissionerate and assessed the readiness of the force to ensure operational continuity for industry and citizens.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Admin) Avinash Mohanty, Deputy Commissioners of Police Vijay Kumar SM, Kalmeshwar Shingenavar, and other senior police officers were present during the meeting during which Mr. Stephen also asked them to establish an employee ‘health monitoring cell’.

The officers also discussed about the management of workspaces, citizen interface at police stations, partnership with various stakeholders, and use of technology.

“There is a need for police officers to protect themselves and people,” Mr. Stephen Raveendra said.


