GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Laurus Labs sets up ₹250 crore R&D centre in Hyderabad’s Genome Valley  

The facility will provide job opportunities to over 800 people, says the company

Published - September 16, 2024 04:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu, with Laurus Labs founder and CEO Satyanarayana Chava and others at the inauguration of the company’s R&D facility in IKP Knowledge Park, Genome Valley, Hyderabad on Monday (September 16, 2024).

Telangana Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu, with Laurus Labs founder and CEO Satyanarayana Chava and others at the inauguration of the company’s R&D facility in IKP Knowledge Park, Genome Valley, Hyderabad on Monday (September 16, 2024). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Laurus Labs on Monday (September 16, 2024) formally opened a research & development (R&D) centre in Hyderabad’s Genome Valley that will support the contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO (CDMO) business of the generic drugmaker.

Total investment on setting up the new, 2 lakh sq ft R&D centre, equipped with modern laboratories and infrastructure, is ₹250 crore. The facility will provide job opportunities to over 800 people, the company said after Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu inaugurated the centre, located in IKP Knowledge Park, in the presence of Laurus Labs founder and CEO Satyanarayana Chava and others.

The cutting edge facility is designed to foster innovation and advance the company’s mission of developing ‘Chemistry for Better Living’.

“This will be our 5th R&D centre and be a testimonial to our commitment to innovation and excellence. We believe that this facility will enable us to develop ground breaking solutions that will address unmet medical needs,” Mr. Chava said.

Published - September 16, 2024 04:45 pm IST

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.