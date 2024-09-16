Laurus Labs sets up ₹250 crore R&D centre in Hyderabad’s Genome Valley  

Laurus Labs on Monday (September 16, 2024) formally opened a research & development (R&D) centre in Hyderabad’s Genome Valley that will support the contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO (CDMO) business of the generic drugmaker.

Total investment on setting up the new, 2 lakh sq ft R&D centre, equipped with modern laboratories and infrastructure, is ₹250 crore. The facility will provide job opportunities to over 800 people, the company said after Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu inaugurated the centre, located in IKP Knowledge Park, in the presence of Laurus Labs founder and CEO Satyanarayana Chava and others.

The cutting edge facility is designed to foster innovation and advance the company’s mission of developing ‘Chemistry for Better Living’.

“This will be our 5th R&D centre and be a testimonial to our commitment to innovation and excellence. We believe that this facility will enable us to develop ground breaking solutions that will address unmet medical needs,” Mr. Chava said.