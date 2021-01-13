BJP wants action against police for lathicharge

HYDERABAD

13 January 2021 23:38 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has demanded that the government take action against the police officers responsible for lathicharge against party men at Jangoan within 24 hours. Otherwise, the government would have to face the party’s wrath on Wednesday.

Addressing a gathering at Karimnagar after meeting party men who were at the receiving end of the police lathicharge the day before, Mr. Sanjay Kumar charged the TRS government with targetting BJP men and foisting false cases on them. But, the party would not be deterred in taking up the issues affecting people and would continue their protests, he maintained.

The Karimnagar MP accused certain sections of the police of acting tough against party workers under the direct orders of the Chief Minister. The police action came when the party men were protesting to highlight the problems of the government teachers and employees.

