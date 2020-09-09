Latest daily COVID cases in TS at 2,479

HYDERABAD

09 September 2020 23:06 IST

10 more fatalities push up the death toll to 916

Telangana recorded 2,479 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total to 1,47,642.

While 62,649 samples were put to test on September 8, results of 2,430 samples were awaited. The death toll reached 916 with the death of 10 more coronavirus patients.

The new 2,479 cases include 322 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 188 from Rangareddy, 183 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 124 from Warangal Urban, 120 from Karimnagar, 108 from Nalgonda and 101 from Nizamabad district.

Of the total 1,47,642 cases, 31,654 are active cases, 1,15,072 have recovered, and 916 have died.

In the 42 State government hospitals, 3,557 oxygen beds and 574 ICU beds were vacant on Tuesday. In case of 196 private hospitals, 2,530 oxygen beds and 1,163 ICU beds were available.