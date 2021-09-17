Late Maoist leader’s wife surrenders

HYDERABAD

17 September 2021 21:22 IST

Several Maoist leaders, workers were willing to surrender: DGP

Two members of the Telangana State Committee of Communist Party of India (Maoist) were ready to surrender before the police. But, top Maoist leaders were persuading them not to do so, said DGP Mahender Reddy on Friday. Announcing the surrender of CPI-Maoist Telangana State Committee secretary the late Haribhushan’s wife Jajjileri Sammakka at a press conference here, the DGP said that several Maoist leaders and workers were willing to surrender before the police.

Maoist TSC members Koyyada Sambaiah alias Azad Kankanala Raji Reddy alias Venkatesh too, suffered due to health issues. They were ready to join the mainstream but their top leaders were trying to hold back them, the DGP said. Haribhhushan, who was also member of the Maoist top body Central Committee, reportedly died of coronavirus in Chhattisgarh nearly three months ago.

Sammakka was 18 years old when she was inducted into the Maoist movement by Haribhushan, who was then commander of Pandava squad in 1994. A year later, he married her. She was made member of that squad. Later, she worked with the Maoist party in different positions and areas.

Advertising

Advertising

While working at Cherla, she surrendered before Warangal police in 2008. The DGP said that Haribhushan used pressure tactics to bring her back into the revolutionary movement. He threatened her by informing that he would marry another woman if she failed to come back to Maoist party, Mr. Reddy said.

Yielding to the pressure mounted by Haribhushan, she joined the party back in November 2011. Seven years later, she was elevated as divisional committee member of Bhadradri Kothagudem-East Godavari. Sammakka, who lost eye sight partially during an operation, told the police that she decided to quit the revolutionary party having lost faith in the movement and due to health issues.

Stating that she was not willing to speak with the media, the police chief said that she had ultimately realised that Maoist movement had no relevance and acceptance in the present times. According to Sammakka, 20 leaders and militants of Maoist party fled the movement in the last 20 months.

The DGP said that only 11 out of the 115 members of Maoist TSC were from Telangana. While 14 were from Andhra Pradesh, the remaining were from Chhattisgarh, he said.