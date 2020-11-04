Last vote for oustees at their native villages

SIDDIPET

04 November 2020 00:10 IST

COVID patients participate in voting

For many this might be the last vote being cast at their native village. Thousands of oustees from submerging villages under Mallannasagr cast vote at their villages. For the next elections they may become voters of at Gajwel constituency being represented by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

“Oustees from eight villages are being shifted to Mutrajpally and surrounding areas where they are being provided accommodation in the newly constructed double bedroom houses. This is for the last time that we will be voting, expressing our dissent over displacement,” said S. Ashok of Etigaddakishtapur village of Toguta mandal.

In a positive response to the arrangements made by the Election Commission of India (ECI), COVID-19 patients wore personal protection equipment (PPE) kits.

The ECI directed the officials to provide PPE kits for patients and officials provided them PPE kits. As many as 11 patient wore the kits and participated in the polling.

Collector and District Election Officer (DEO) Bharathi Hollikeri successfully conducted elections without any controversy despite having only short time of 10 days from the day she was shifted to Siddipet on the night of October 24.

Teams of Telangana Samskruthika Saradhi visited all villages and motivated people to participate in the voting.

At some place EVMs malfunctioned and it took about half an hour to one hour either to replace them or repair them.

There was a mild lathicharge at Arepally village in Rayapol mandal when Congress and Telangana Rashtra Samithi activists clashed with each other.

In some polling booths the voters came early in the morning, cast vote and went for work hence there were no large queues being seen.