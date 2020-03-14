Last rites of ‘KV’ performed in Halia

14 March 2020 08:39 IST

He was guru to many political stalwarts

The last rites of Telugu Desam Party’s first convener K.V. Satyanarayana were held here on Friday.

‘KV’ as he was popularly called, passed away at the age of 92 on Thursday at his house in Anumula here, owing to age-related illnesses.

A guru to many political stalwarts, including former Congress Legislature Party leader K. Jana Reddy and yesteryear TDP leaders, KV was recollected for his strong party administration skills, social and political understanding of the Telugu States.

Born in West Godavari, he visited Nagarjunasagar in the 1960s as an official when the dam was under construction, and later practising agriculture, he made Anumula his home, senior leaders remembered.

He was elected Anumula gram sarpanch in 1981.

Others also recalled his association with former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao, as his adviser and strategist, in conducting several political meetings, assessing ground situations, preparing appraisals of prospective candidates and playing a crucial role during ticket allocation. Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy and senior leader from Khammam, Thummala Nageswara Rao, visited the family offering their condolences and paid floral respects to him.

On Friday, his protégé K. Jana Reddy, said the death of his mentor was “a void that cannot be filled.” He, along with Miryalaguda MLA N. Bhaskar Rao, participated in the funeral procession -- carrying his body from the house to the cemetery.