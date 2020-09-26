Last rites conducted of youth killed by in-laws

Hyderabad

26 September 2020 23:32 IST

Hemanth and Avanthi had got married in June this year

The last rites of Chinta Yoga Hemanth Kumar (28), who was kidnapped and killed by his wife’s relatives on Thursday, were performed at a cremation ground in Chandanagar on Saturday.

Though the autopsy was performed at Osmania General Hospital morgue on Friday, his body was preserved for the arrival of his younger brother Chinta Sumanth Kumar, who studies in London.

Hemanth was in a relationship with D. Avanthi Reddy for almost four years, and got married on June 11, against her parents’ wish. As a result, they bore a grudge on Hemanth and hatched a conspiracy to kill him with the help of hired assassins.

