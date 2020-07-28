Last Nizam’s daughter passes away

Sahebzadi Basheerunnisa Begum

Sahebzadi Basheerunnisa Begum, the last surviving daughter of Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan, passed away in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to family sources, she died of natural causes at her home in Purani Haveli. She was 93 and is survived by daughter Rasheedunnisa Begum. The Seventh Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan, who ruled the dominion between 1911 and 1948 had 16 daughters and 18 sons. Basheerunnisa Begum was married to Kazim Yar Jung, better known as Ali Pasha.

According to family members, she was buried near the Dargah of Hazrat Yahiya Pasha in Misrigunj in the evening.

