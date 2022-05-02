Last-minute Eid shopping enlivens Hyderabad markets

After sluggish start, festive business in main markets picks up

The markets of Charminar and Lad Bazaar abuzz with shoppers ahead of Eid, which will be celebrated on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Markets were abuzz on Sunday ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr as denizens braved the summer heat to indulge in festive shopping. Families were seen making last-minute purchases for the upcoming festivities at markets across the city.

Traders said shopping activity had begun on a sluggish note, attributing slow sales to both the heat and the post-pandemic economic conditions. However, in the last 10 days of Ramzan, known as the daha, activity started to pick up.

“The trend was seen everywhere. It took some time for people to go to restaurants. It is similar for textiles and readymade garments. It appears that people are being careful while spending. Now, the heat is taking its toll. However, activity has picked up and we are hopeful,” said M.A. Sami, a retailer of readymade clothes.

Over the past 10 days, the markets of Charminar, Lad Bazaar, and several parts of Toli Chowki, Mehdipatnam and Shaikpet began to witness an influx of shoppers. They were seen buying clothes, footwear, and other items. Kirana shops had abundant stocks of vermicelli and milk for the Eid delicacy, sheer khurma.

“Our shopping is almost done. Clothes have been stitched, and spring cleaning of the house is done. But then, there is always somehow something left for the last minute. We usually keep milk purchase for the night before Eid. And since Eid is on Tuesday, we will buy it on Monday evening,” said Mohammad Kaleem, a businessman.

Apart from shopping, the last 10 days witness a surge in philanthropic activity. Zakaat, which is calculated at 2.5% of one annual savings, is given to the poor. Then there is fitra and fidiya that are given to the poor.

“When we are buying clothes and food for ourselves, Islam mandates that we do something similar for the poor. The idea is that no person should remain hungry on Eid. That is why there is a spurt in charitable activity which runs parallel to shopping,” says Mohammed Arshad, a businessman.